Homeowner Has Put Up With His Sister-In-Law’s Family Sharing His Home For Years, But Now They’ve Stopped Paying Rent And His Brother In Law Is Threatening Him

Helping out family can feel like the only right thing to do at times.

And usually it’s a great experience for everyone involved, leading to closer family ties and mutual appreciation.

But what about when a well-intended situation goes wrong?

That’s exactly what happened to the guy in this story, whose brother-in-law has taken over his garage and much of his home.

And now he’s threatening him for good measure.

AITA for telling my sister-in-law that her boyfriend needs to move out of the house? I am 40, and bought a house with my wife while I was living overseas. My wife allowed her sister, her two kids, and the sister’s boyfriend to move into the house with her, since I wasn’t living there. Her sister’s boyfriend, who is 30, quickly claimed the garage and made it his “man-cave.” My wife didn’t care, as she never went to the garage.

When I say he made it his man-cave, I mean that he stays down there all day and often sleeps there. He will come out to go to work – unless he has been laid off – go to the bathroom, and raid the refrigerator since he doesn’t eat meals with the family. After being overseas for almost three years, I have lived in the house for nearly two years now. On my wife’s wishes, I have looked into buying a second home. That way, they could rent one of the homes from us, which would also provide me with the space in my own house that I need. While we were looking at houses, I allowed him the garage.

It turns out that we can’t buy a second house because, after agreeing to pay $700 a month in rent, they have consistently fallen short by $200 – $400 a month. Eight months ago, I brought home a motorcycle and told him that he needed to make room in the garage for me to be able to rebuild it. He agreed to this. Unfortunately, he never followed through and continued to sleep in the garage. So in mid-December I told him he needed to move his stuff out of the garage, and I gave him a three week time frame.

We are now well over a month and a half past that due date. He has told me that he stays in the garage because he doesn’t like living here. He has also said that he will remove his stuff from the garage, but he has yet to follow through. He is upset that he has lived here for “this long,” and he doesn’t know why everything has to change now. He tells me he doesn’t have a place to put his stuff, and that his family will move out soon (despite not actually having a time frame.) I have pointed out that he can simply pack his stuff in boxes and stack it in a corner since he is “moving” anyway or that he can get a storage unit like I had to because his family is taking up three bedrooms and my garage.

His answer to this was to threaten to “kick my ***” and he told me to talk to my sister-in-law because he doesn’t want to talk to me. My first inclination was to let him off with a warning that under no circumstances should he ever threaten me, because I would go to the police if it ever happened again. However, after sleeping on it I am leaning toward removing him from the property now. My reason is simple; I wouldn’t tolerate him threatening violence against anyone else in the house, so, in that train of thought, threatening me should be no different. AITA?

