Rude Grocery Store Customer Left Her Shopping Cart In The Middle Of A Parking Spot, So Another Customer Left It Behind Her Car

It’s frustrating when people don’t follow simple everyday rules!

This woman was mad at someone at the grocery store because they didn’t put the shopping cart where it belonged! Instead, they put it in the worst place possible, and she wasn’t about to let them get away with it!

Check out the full story.

Don’t want to put the shopping cart where it belongs? Fine! I was picking up my newly rescued cat from his surgery. The surgery center is next door to a huge grocery shopping center store so of course people and the carts.

This is where it gets bad!

Well I’m pulling into a parking spot and this mom sends her kid to put her shopping cart directly in the parking spot I was literally turning into! The kicker is the cart return was directly behind her car!

UH OH!

Well her kid had to run back to the car and buckle up so I jumped out of my car to grab the cart. She’s smiling at me like I’m doing a favor. Nope. I take the cart and place it directly behind her car so she can’t back out.

The AUDACITY!

I get back in my car and park. As I am walking to pick up my little guy I hear her get out of her and yell *****. I don’t turn around but I do yell, teach your kid to return things where they belong and you wouldn’t have an issue! I don’t get why people are so lazy!

GEEZ! That is so annoying!

The kid could’ve easily put the cart in the cart return.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user loves such revenge stories!

That’s INSANE! This user shares their experience!

That’s right! This person knows the system.

This user shares how things are in the UK, and it sounds like a great idea!

This user knows how absurd some people are with their excuses!

Didn’t she see the cart return?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.