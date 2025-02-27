Horrible Mother Refused To Go To Her Daughter’s High School Graduation Ceremony, And Now Her Daughter Is Really Mad At Her

Parents should want to be there to celebrate alongside their children especially when the celebration is something as important as a high school graduation.

AITA for snapping at my mother after she missed my graduation? I (F18) just graduated yesterday from highschool. This is a big moment for me as I struggled a lot with mental health issues that caused me to miss a year of school, have to repeat a year and attend my final years of school almost completely online.

Overall I have completely turned my education around and have finished this year with 2nd place in most of my subjects and an early offer to 2 universities as well as a scholarship. My mother and I’s relationship has been strained recently as her favouritism for my younger sister (f15) has been on an all time high with her letting my sister be horrible to me and just letting it slide, including my sister yelling at me when I was having a mental health crisis.

I went into my mothers room fully dressed early in the morning and asked her why she wasn’t dressed as she was still laying in bed. She told me that she has had a headache for the past 2 days and doesn’t feel well. I asked her if she would still come and she just said no. She didn’t say good luck or anything, just continued to scroll on her phone as I walked out.

At my graduation numerous people asked me where my mom was and my 2 best friends’ parents offered to be my family for the day as my father also couldn’t attend due to work. It felt so disappointed having the people who cheered for me as I did my speech and collected my rewards being people I had known for less than a year rather than my family. [I am grateful to them though :’)]

Once I got back home she didn’t come to congratulate me. She didn’t even acknowledge my existence until I went into her room and she asked me why I was so grumpy. I told her that my feelings were hurt that she didn’t come to my graduation. She said ‘sorry but I don’t feel well’. I told her that this is a once in a lifetime thing and that she had pushed through headaches for my younger sister before for far less important things.

She now isn’t really speaking to me. She still hasn’t asked about how graduation went and barely acknowledges me. I just feel so disappointed. We weren’t always like this but our relationship has been deteriorating throughout the year and I just miss my mom.

My older sister (21f) said that I need to let it go as my mom didn’t feel well and she said sorry. I don’t feel like this is something a sorry can fix though. She recently (2 months ago) sat in a hot car for an hour after being sick for a week, to attend a year 10 information session for my younger sister, who didn’t even turn up. But she couldn’t come to my 1 hour graduation inside an air conditioned hall? So, AITA?

