Husband Insists His Wife Doesn’t Need To Work And Can Stay Home With The Baby, But Then He Doesn’t Pay The Bills And Leaves His Wife And Baby Without Electricity

If you were a mom and your husband made enough money that you didn’t have to work, would you want to stay home with your baby instead of working?

The mom in today’s story did, but it didn’t work out as idealistically as it sounded at first.

Her husband has a lot of faults, including not paying the bills, so his wife has to find a way to get him to take his responsibilities seriously.

Let’s see what she does.

Don’t Leave Your Wife and Baby at Home. So, this isn’t my story, but my mother’s. And she’s one of the most honest people I know, so I think it’s safe to believe her, and I know what my “dad” is like. (Btw, from now on, my “dad” will be known as “IT”) This story takes place when I was just a baby, so I don’t remember anything. My mother and IT we’re living in Texas at the time, so the temperature could get pretty hot.

The power went out.

My mom didn’t work since IT told her that he could support both of them and so she could take care of the baby. So, she stayed at home all day, making sure I was ok and healthy. One day, the power went out. There was no water, no AC, nothing. My mom begged and begged for IT to pay the bills so she could keep me and herself cool.

Her mom had good reason to be upset!

By this time, it was the middle of summer. So, it was excruciatingly hot. However, IT never payed the bills. He would work early in the morning, and always after work, he’d go to a pub to drink his heart out. (He’s an alcoholic at night). Each day that went by, my mother was more and more mad at him.

Her mom decided she had to do something.

He was supposed to make sure that his wife and kid were ok! One day, my mother broke. IT had a lot of shot glasses he kept as “souvenirs” when he went to pubs. My mother decided to get her revenge.

Ouch!

She grabbed each and every shot glass and smashed in front of the front door. She knew IT would come home drunk, late at night, as always. Which, suuuuper shockingly, he did. When he did, he immediately stepped on all of his broken shot glasses! Some of the glass went THROUGH his shoes!

It worked!

He yelled at my mother, in his drunken, speech-slurring state. She just yelled back at him to pay the bills. The next day the power and water were back on! And he never missed a power bill again.

I hope her mother eventually left IT.

He sounds like a horrible husband.

