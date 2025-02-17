Husband Spends Up To 18 Hours A Day Playing Video Games, And His Wife Desperately Wants Him To Spend More Time With Her

What would you do if your spouse had a hobby that they seemed to care about more than you?

Would you simply accept it, or would you try to get them to understand that you need more quality time with them?

In today’s story, one wife is in this situation.

She’s not sure how to get her husband to stop playing video games all the time.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for asking my husband to get off the game? Me (24F) and my husband (23M) have been together for 6 years, married for 2, and have an intelligent and beautiful baby (5F) together. I know he’s my soulmate and I couldn’t imagine my life without him. My husband joined the army a couple years ago, and the military wife lifestyle has not been easy.

She feels like her husband isn’t paying enough attention to his family.

I hate that his job can just take him away for months at a time, it’s difficult, especially with our baby girl. Therefore, when he is home, I want him to give us attention. But instead, he is on his computer playing games with his boys for up to 18 HOURS at a time.

Her husband has a pretty good reason for wanting to play games with his friends.

I have expressed my distaste about this habit multiple times, sometimes including tears. I don’t feel like the request for him to come cuddle with his wife at night instead of staying on the computer until 6 am is too outlandish. He has expressed that playing games with his friends is now the only way he gets to talk to them since the military has replaced them elsewhere. He also said that when he gets home from work, he just wants to relax and video games is his way of doing that. Now I feel a little bad for causing an issue over him missing his friends, but at the same time, my daughter and I deserve to have time with him too. AITA?

I get the husband’s point of view, but it sounds like he’s spending more time playing games with his friends than hanging out with his wife and daughter.

He needs to prioritize his family and put a limit on gaming.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Even a gamer thinks 18 hours is a lot.

Apparently a lot of Army families deal with this issue.

A married gamer shares his opinion.

The husband needs to make time for his family.

Is there a gaming addiction support group he could join?

Because they definitely need some quality real-life time, too.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.