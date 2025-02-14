Husband Wants Late-Night Tea An Hour Away, But When His Wife Prioritizes Their Toddler’s Bedtime He Ends Up Pouting In The Spare Room Instead

Any parent knows that a toddler that’s kept up past their bedtime creates a lot of drama; therefore, bedtime is very, very important.

In today’s story, the dad is acting more like the toddler when he wants to take a late-night road trip for tea.

His wife isn’t about to humor him.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for going to bed 30F my 32M husband apparently wanted to go out for tea tonight but his sister was visiting and didn’t leave until 5. We have a 3 year old together who goes to bed at 7:30. When my SIL left I suggested 5 different options for tea to my husband that I was going to cook. He rejected them all stating he wanted to go somewhere that is an hour away for tea.

Beggars can’t be choosers when you have a toddler.

I told him we could next weekend but it’s just too late for our toddler to go now. He got annoyed and put himself in the spare room that was made up for his sister. I made some tea for myself and our 3 year old did the bedtime routine, then tried talking to my husband.

Silent treatment over tea?

He wasn’t talking back so I left him, did a quick tidy round, then went to bed. Then he started sending me angry messages. AITA?

Instead of eating at home like a normal adult, he pouted his way into the spare room and started rage-texting after she went to bed. Over tea.

Is she really the problem here?

No. She isn’t, according to Reddit.

Like, is he even the Dad?

This person suggests leaving Hubby with the kid for a bit and seeing who’s pouting then.

Who knew tea could brew this much drama?

