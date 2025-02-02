‘If you write in blue ink, it confuses the system.’ – Former Toyota Employee Offered Advice About What People Need To Do When They Send Dispute Letters

Any kind of inside info about the car buying/selling/credit/etc. industry is good, right?

You bet!

And that’s why we were grateful to stumble upon this viral video by a woman named Shamara who talked to viewers about an important thing she learned while working for Toyota Financial.

Shamara told viewers, “When I worked for Toyota finance, you had to have excellent credit to work there. They ran your credit before you started. And they ran your credit throughout the duration of you working there. They took pride in you having good credit.”

She continued, “So they taught us a lot about credit. Because we had all these credit programs where we would be helping individuals. And recently I was in my Yahoo account and I ran across some notes from way, way, way back then. And I am going to share some of the things that we used to do. To help people with their credit back in the day.”

Shamara said that people shouldn’t send dispute letters to credit bureaus because it can ruin a person’s credit.

She advised, “Don’t send dispute letters to the credit bureaus. Send affidavits to the credit bureaus, and on your affidavit write one sentence in blue ink.”

Shamara continued, “When you send a dispute letter or an affidavit to the credit reporting agencies, a system called E-Oscar scans that affidavit or dispute letters for key words. And it responds to you automatically based upon on the keywords that it found in your dispute letter or your affidavit.”

She said using blue ink will make it so an actual person looks at your letter.

Shamara added, “But if you write in blue ink, it confuses the system, and a human has to review your dispute letter or affidavit. And that’s what you want. You want human eyes to see your dispute letter or affidavit.”

Check out her video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

And another individual had a question.

Yeah, for real…

Good to know!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁