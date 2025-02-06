If You’re Looking To Mitigate The Summer Heat In The City, These Are The Best Trees To Plant

It’s no secret that the summers on Earth are getting hotter, and shade is at a premium.

In the city, finding shade trees can be a real challenge. Many city planners are trying to include them in designs because trees block solar radiation, assist with the evaporation of water, and alter airflow through their foliage.

Some trees, though, trap heat on the ground, so planners are very picky about which trees they include.

So if you’re thinking about planting some trees to help with some of those issues in your own space, this new study outlines the ones you should nab.

“Our study busts the myth that trees are the ultimate panacea for overheating cities across the globe. Trees have a crucial role to play in cooling cities down but we need to plant them much more strategically to maximise the benefits which they can provide.”

The study confirmed that a city can definitely use urban trees to positively impact the climate, reducing air temperatures at street level by as much as 21.6°F. The effectiveness depends on the traits of the specific tree, urban layouts, and climate conditions.

“Our study provides context specific greening guidelines for urban planners to more effectively harness tree cooling in the face of global warming. Our results emphasize that urban planners not only need to give cities more green spaces, they need to plant the right mix of trees in optimal positions to maximize cooling benefits.”

In temperate and continental climates, a mix of evergreen and deciduous trees were found to yield the best results, and they highlighted the importance of choosing species that will do okay with warning conditions.

The researchers put up this interactive map and database that can help people plan which trees will be the best to help with in their own community.

If you found that story interesting, learn more about why people often wake up around 3 AM and keep doing it for life.