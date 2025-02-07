Impatient Driver Honked At Pedestrian When He Was In A Crosswalk, So They Tossed Some Screws On The Pavement To Teach Them A Lesson

This kind of stuff drives me nuts…

I’m talking about people who honk their car horns at folks walking in crosswalks and who lay on the horn a millisecond after a traffic light turns green.

It’s so annoying!

But it sounds like this fella came up with a good way to back at folks like this…

Read his story below and see what you think.

Refuse to yield to a pedestrian crossing, enjoy a flat tire. “I get this story may be a bit extreme for the level I was wronged but I figured I would post it anyway. I was exiting a Culver’s and crossing the parking lot when a red Audi came out of the drive thru as I started walking out. I want to add that there was a clearly marked crosswalk in the parking lot for people exiting the restraint on foot.

What’s your problem?

He started honking at me to move out of the way, when I was crossing before he even moved forward. This crossing zone was stretched which ment I spent a lot of time in his path. Normally I would of just moved out of the way but he kept honking at me like he had the right of way because he was in a car.

Take that!

To give you some context I work for a mechanical company in the area and I often make it a habit to stash unused screws in my coat pockets to throw away later or use on another project.

So feeling malicious, I reached into my pocket and put my hand behind my back and dropped them onto the pavement. By this point I was at honk 5 so I darted to the other side so the idiot could get by.

Is there a problem, sir?

Once he did I quickly picked up 3 screws from the pavement so I didn’t give anyone else any flat tires and I got in my car and left. Maybe a block down the road the guy was pulled over with his hazards on and was out of his car looking at his front left tire. I felt like blowing him a kiss but I did not want to add insult to injury and honestly I really did not want to give him any ammunition against me since I was driving a company truck with my company’s name on the side.”

Pedestrians have the right of way. That driver was incredibly rude.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person shared a story.

Another individual chimed in.

This reader spoke up.

Another reader was impressed.

And this individual had a story to tell.

This is why we all need to relax and take a deep breath.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.