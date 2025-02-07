Impatient Driver Honked At Pedestrian When He Was In A Crosswalk, So They Tossed Some Screws On The Pavement To Teach Them A Lesson
This kind of stuff drives me nuts…
I’m talking about people who honk their car horns at folks walking in crosswalks and who lay on the horn a millisecond after a traffic light turns green.
It’s so annoying!
But it sounds like this fella came up with a good way to back at folks like this…
Read his story below and see what you think.
Refuse to yield to a pedestrian crossing, enjoy a flat tire.
“I get this story may be a bit extreme for the level I was wronged but I figured I would post it anyway.
I was exiting a Culver’s and crossing the parking lot when a red Audi came out of the drive thru as I started walking out.
I want to add that there was a clearly marked crosswalk in the parking lot for people exiting the restraint on foot.
What’s your problem?
He started honking at me to move out of the way, when I was crossing before he even moved forward.
This crossing zone was stretched which ment I spent a lot of time in his path.
Normally I would of just moved out of the way but he kept honking at me like he had the right of way because he was in a car.
Take that!
To give you some context I work for a mechanical company in the area and I often make it a habit to stash unused screws in my coat pockets to throw away later or use on another project.
So feeling malicious, I reached into my pocket and put my hand behind my back and dropped them onto the pavement.
By this point I was at honk 5 so I darted to the other side so the idiot could get by.
Is there a problem, sir?
Once he did I quickly picked up 3 screws from the pavement so I didn’t give anyone else any flat tires and I got in my car and left.
Maybe a block down the road the guy was pulled over with his hazards on and was out of his car looking at his front left tire.
I felt like blowing him a kiss but I did not want to add insult to injury and honestly I really did not want to give him any ammunition against me since I was driving a company truck with my company’s name on the side.”
Pedestrians have the right of way. That driver was incredibly rude.
This is why we all need to relax and take a deep breath.
