Inconsiderate Teenagers Drove Through Huge Piles Of Leaves Thinking It Was Fun To Make Mess In The Neighborhood, But One Woman Hid Cinder Blocks In Her Piles To Convince Them To Stop

Sometimes teenagers do crazy and irresponsible things without thinking about the consequences.

They just think they’re goofing off and having fun.

In today’s story, the irresponsible teens enjoy turning piles of leaves into a huge mess, so one woman in the neighborhood decides to make sure their actions have consequences.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Cinder Blocks vs Cars Firstly, I have no idea if this story is true or not. It was told to me by a girlfriend I had years ago. Either way it makes for a good story. She used to live in a town where in the fall, people would rake their leaves into a big pile on Tuesdays, and then on Wednesday morning a big truck would come around and suck the leaves up and take them away. Some dumb local teens had taken to driving around town on Tuesday nights and driving through the leaf piles, spreading them everywhere and making a big mess.

She hid a few cinder blocks.

After having it happen to her a few times, she apparently took matters into her own hands. She raked up all the leaves one Tuesday, and then placed a few cinder blocks into the pile so they could not be seen. Sure enough, at some point later that night she could hear their car and hooting/hollering driving up the street into the leaf piles and when they got to her pile, she heard a loud bang and someone yell “What the HECK??”.

The teen seemed to learn his lesson.

She peeked out her window to see one of the teens getting out and inspecting the damage before screaming to his buddies about the fact that his dad would kill him for the damage to the car, which apparently belonged to his dad…after which he got in the car and drove off slowly. She found bits of fender in the leaves the next day. Oh, and apparently it never happened again.

That was perfect.

The revenge was effective and nobody got hurt, just car damage which was well deserved.

Sometimes teens have to learn the hard way.

Most of them, actually.

