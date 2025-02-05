Partiers Ruined A Camping Trip For A Family, So A Dad Gave Them A Reminder To Never Do It Again Before He Left

You’ve probably been in this situation before…

Loud Partying Campers. “About 10 years ago we were camping in Lake Tahoe on a holiday weekend. We have two little kids and camp a lot in state and national parks so we know it’s not going to be super quiet but people are usually pretty respectful late at night. There was a group of college age kids next to us that rolled in around dinner and started partying.

What started out as fun was an intoxicated swearing fest that went on past midnight. The 70 year old camp hosts tried to talk to them. Other campers tried to get them to stow it. I was over there asking them to tone it down more than once and they basically laughed. They went until 2 or 3 am. Everyone was mad.

They went to go hang out on the lake all day. We were leaving that morning so we were around the campsite and saw them all leave.

We rounded up every pile of dog poop we could find – which luckily there was plenty – and piled it under their tents. Right under where their heads would be. We also told the camp hosts and they thanked us and said they were looking forward to the big sunrise when they went to bed and smushed that poop into the tent bottom. The hosts had been dreading their return because everyone else was complaining to them all day.”

