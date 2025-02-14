Jersey Mike’s Manager Called DoorDash After She Saw A Driver Go Into A Bathroom With A Customer’s Order

This woman is doing the Lord’s work…

A Jersey Mike’s manager named Leah posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how a DoorDash driver in her shop did something that made her call the company to let them know what was going on.

Leah said she was working at her Jersey Mike’s location when she saw a DoorDash driver go into the bathroom with an order he picked up to deliver.

She said something to the man, but after he left the store, she called DoorDash to give them a heads-up.

Leah said, “That’s very unsanitary.”

Leah said, “Are you gonna allow the customer to know what transpired, because I don’t have access to call the customer and let her know.”

She said the DoorDash person on the phone was no help and she told viewers, “Make sure y’all get up and come get y’all food because it’s nasty work out here for real.”

In the caption, she wrote, “DISGUSTING! Dakota I’m sooo sorry I tried !!!”

Leah posted a follow-up video and talked about how she was surprised that she got negative comments about her first video.

That is just plain GROSS.

