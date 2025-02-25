Last-Minute Family Plans Emerge, And Cause Mom To Cancel Post-Exam Hangout That Her Daughter Has Been Excited About For Weeks. But She Didn’t Anticipate The Backlash From The Other Moms.

It’s inevitable that sometimes we fall foul of a calendar clash.

Whether it’s two weddings on the same day, or an important business meeting that falls at the same time as your kid’s first ballet recital, it can be hard to know how to split yourself and what to prioritize.

But then comes the time when something has been planned for a long time, and then a better option comes up.

What do you do in that situation? Go with your head or your heart?

For the mom in this story, the calendar clash isn’t her own, but her daughter’s.

And instead of doing the motherly thing and manipulating the calendar such that her daughter can attend both occasions, she instead threw the decision to her kid.

But what happened next stunned everyone.

Read on to find out how an exciting teen hangout turned into a battle between their moms.

AITA for ‘making’ my daughter miss a hangout? My daughter is fourteen, and has been planning a hangout for a month or so now. This hangout was right after her last exam (on a Friday) and included all her friends. The entire month she has not been able to go out as she has been studying for these exams. I am immensely proud of her and she came back extremely happy, so I am sure her hard work has paid off. When my daughter told me about this hangout, I immediately agreed telling her I’d give the money she needed. This however, was not necessary, as her friend had her birthday only a day later and so her friend’s parents had agreed to pay for the escape room they’d be doing and dinner.

Let’s see how this lovely plan became a nightmare.

A short while before that final exam, I learnt that my sister and her family were flying over on Friday, right at the time my daughter would be taking her test. They had booked a ‘weekend getaway’ for all of us at a nearby resort and had everything planned for us to leave right as my daughter came back home. My daughter loves her aunt and cousin. I told my daughter about this and asked her which she would prefer. She was also, as expected, very excited. However, she quickly told me that she wouldn’t be able to tell her friends since they had all been looking forward to this hangout together and she would feel very bad doing so.

So the mom decided to take matters into her own hands.

Understanding this, I decided to text the birthday girl’s mother telling her the situation. It was not until we were already on our road trip that I got a call from her, asking me where my daughter was. When it became clear to me that she had not read the text, I reiterated what I wrote in the text earlier, apologizing to her for any problems caused. The girl’s mother got very upset at this and told me that she had already booked the escape room for a specific number of people and that she had paid per person. I immediately told her that I would be happy to give her back the money and apologized for the issue. She then started yelling at me, saying that it was not about the money, and that she had purposely planned it today so all her daughter’s friends could attend.

Yikes! Read on to find out what happened when these moms went to war.

I was informed then that the only reason they were hosting it a day early was because it would ensure all her friends would come. Apparently, if they had done it on the girl’s actual birthday, some kids would not be allowed to go due to an apparent ‘no hangouts two days in a row’ rule. I think this is a very weird rule, especially at fourteen – though surprisingly, at least two of the girls in that friend group would have been held back for such a reason. I tried apologizing but said there was nothing I could do as we were already on the road. She screamed at me a little more before hanging up.

But the problems didn’t stop there.

I have tried giving her back the money spent on my daughter, but she refuses to take it. All the parents involved in this are split. Some say that a getaway that pricey could not be forgone and it was only a hangout, whereas others say that their kids were very disappointed at my daughter being absent as she had promised them she’d be there. AITA?

It’s really unfortunate that these two events happened on the same day.

But if the daughter had already committed to going on the hangout, it is unfair to arrange a family event for the same day.

Her family’s behavior put this girl in a really uncomfortable situation, and you have to wonder how much she really enjoyed the getaway, given she was likely worried that all her friends would be mad at her.

Let’s see what the folks over on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that no one seemed to have the daughter’s best interests at heart.

And one Redditor called out the mom’s hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, this person believed that the mom, the aunt, and the friend’s mom were all partly to blame for this mess.

It seems clear here that everyone thought that the abruptly-planned getaway was more important than the hangout that the girl had been excited about for a long time.

Sure some things seem less important as an adult than as a teen, but that doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be put first.

It’s simple. This mom is not respecting her daughter.

