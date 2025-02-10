Late Mother Gave Each Sibling A Family Heirloom To Pass Down, But Her Brother Cut Her Off When She Refused To Give Him Her Piece For His Fiancée

Family heirlooms carry deep sentimental value, especially when they come with a parent’s final wishes.

So, what would you do if your sibling asked you to give up something your late mother specifically entrusted to you?

Would you hand it over to make him happy?

Or would you stand firm on honoring her wishes?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact scenario, and her decision causes a fallout with her brother.

Here’s how it all unfolded.

AITA for refusing to give my brother my mom’s wedding ring? My brother and I are the only siblings in my family, so when my mother was terminal with cancer, she sat us both down to give us each some jewelry that meant something to her. I got her wedding ring that once belonged to her mother. ( my grandmother) I was to pass it down to my daughter. My brother got a necklace to be passed down to his daughter. Years later, my brother asked if we could trade the pieces so he could give them to his soon-to-be fiance.

Understandably, she refused his deal.

I said no. Mom would want me to hold on to it for when my daughter gets married. After going back and forth with him, he made the choice to stop communicating with me. He is getting married and did not invite me to his wedding. When I tried to call him, his fiance told me that it would be best not to call anymore and that my brother was really hurt. AITA??

Wow! It’s easy to see why he’s upset, but that’s not what his mother wanted.

Let’s check out what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer her.

As this person says, divorce rates are too high to risk it.

Here’s someone with similar thoughts about divorce.

Here’s someone who points out that the issue was important to their mother.

It is a difficult situation.

She did the right thing.

In this situation, there’s nothing more important than honoring their mother’s wishes.

