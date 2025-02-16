Little Girl Ruthlessly Called A Woman Out, But Instead Of Thinking Her Daughter Should Apologize, The Mom Thinks The Woman Should Make Amends Instead

Children can be brutally honest sometimes.

This woman narrates how she left her daughter with her babysitter.

At one point, the babysitter’s mom dropped by and started talking to her daughter.

The little girl didn’t like the way the babysitter’s mom was speaking to her, and the conversation took a turn for the worse.

AITA for not making my daughter apologize to the woman who spoke to her like a baby? I have a daughter, Katie, who is 6 years old. She is a very smart and straightforward little girl. People are often surprised over what comes out of her mouth. We do talk about filtering, but as she’s 6, she’s not always best at it.

Katie has a babysitter.

I admit I didn’t use a lot of baby talk when she was younger, and I do speak to her as I would an adult. Katie has a babysitter, Lauren. She watches her some afternoons if I’m not off by the time Katie is done with school.

This woman had to work late, so she left her daughter with Lauren.

One night, I had to work late. Lauren’s mom, Julie, stopped by at one point to drop something off. Now, I wasn’t there, but by Lauren’s own admission, her mom can be a lot. The following is a recount from Lauren. And Katie has confirmed it when I discussed it with her privately.

Julie started baby-talking to Katie.

Julie began gushing about how cute Katie is. She began baby-talking her, using cutesy words, pronouncing things with w’s, etc. Lauren was cooking dinner for herself and Katie. Julie turned to Katie and asked, “Are you ready for your nummies?”

Katie gave a harsh but honest response.

Katie got a weird look on her face. She asked, “Why are you talking to me like that? Are you stupid or something?” Julie got offended, and Lauren told Katie to apologize. Katie said no, and told Lauren to stop talking like a baby. Julie left not long after.

Lauren said Katie should apologize to Julie.

When Lauren relayed the story, I said maybe Katie shouldn’t have been so candid, but Julie shouldn’t have talked to her like an infant. Lauren said she just wants Katie to apologize to her mom. I said Julie should apologize to Katie for treating her like a baby. I did talk to Katie about being more polite. She seemed to be receptive.

Even her mom agrees that Katie should be the one to apologize.

When I told my mom about the whole situation, she was appalled. She said Julie was probably just trying to be nice and didn’t realize how mature Katie is. She said Katie should absolutely apologize. AITA?

Julie was probably trying to be nice, but she should’ve known better than to talk to a 6 year old like a baby.

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

Teach children to be kind while they’re young, before they think that it’s okay to be rude.

