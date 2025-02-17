February 17, 2025 at 10:49 am

‘Made a TikTok about purchasing these for his community.’ – Walmart Shopper Learned Why Another Customer Returned Two Full Carts Of Children’s Clothes

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is sketchy…

And disappointing!

A TikTokker named Lexi posted a video and talked about the surprising thing she saw while shopping at a Walmart store.

Lexi said she was shopping at Walmart and she asked a worker what was going on with the clearance items piled up in carts.

She explained that the worker “told me that two days ago, a gentleman came in and purchased all of these and made a TikTok about purchasing these for his community. And two days later, she saw the same gentleman send an older gentleman in to return them.”

Lexi said, “Some of these videos and some of these influencers you’re following, seriously? I guess he had to make rent.”

The video’s caption reads, “Seriously, people do better…”

Check out the video.

@lexilousimons82

#fyp #dobetter #fake seriously people do better…BTW I found the link to the original video I just don’t know how to post it

♬ original sound – Lexi

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person wasn’t impressed.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual spoke up.

This is just plain sad.

