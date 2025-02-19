Man And His Chief Were Ordered To Follow Specific Instructions, And They Both Complied According To The Exact Instructions

In the military, soldiers are supposed to follow all directives without question.

MC^2 I was in the navy at a joint command. Management decided I needed to go into more detail on one of my regular reports. This is coming from my chief. He said it was coming from the division officer.

This man created a 40-page report out of a one-pager.

So, I turned what was a one-page report into a 40-page report. Yes, I did comply with orders. Yes, I did do exactly what I was told.

His chief called him into his office.

A day later, my chief pulled me into his office and said: “By directive from our superiors I’m to quote ‘read you The Riot Act’.” And then proceeded to turn a page over on his desk that only had three words on it: “The Riot Act.”

The chief read “The Riot Act” aloud to him.

He read it aloud. Then gave me a pen to sign the bottom of the form acknowledging my receipt of “The Riot Act.” Seems like I wasn’t the only one who disliked the order. But, orders are orders!

Eventually, they learned what the complete instructions were.

Direction came a little later, specifying what details the officer actually wanted. Turns out, there was a legitimate reason for ask. And it wasn’t just for page length. The officer just failed to communicate what the reason was. Whoops!

