Man Bought His Youngest Daughter A Car As A Reward For Not Smoking, But Now His Two Older Daughters Are Jealous

Promises between fathers and daughters are precious.

This man promised a car to his three daughters if they never smoked. He doesn’t know if his daughters realized he was serious or not, but they found out just how serious he was when he bought one of his daughters a car.

Now he’s wondering if he shouldn’t have bought her the car.

AITA for giving my daughter a car but her sisters no car? When my daughters turned 15, I made each of them a promise. I would buy them a car (within reason, obviously). That is, if they didn’t go around our backs and secretly smoke until they turned 21.

Two of his daughters got caught smoking.

Our oldest, Hailey, (now 25) broke that promise. When he she was 16, we caught her smoking. Cynthia (now 23) broke that promise when she was 18. But she later admitted that she had already tried it when she was 17. Both of them, fortunately, don’t smoke anymore.

The girls didn’t seem to be upset about the promise.

When it happened, we were disappointed and somewhat mad, but we talked about it, again, especially about the risks. We realised we couldn’t really stop them if they wanted to. They didn’t seem that upset about the promise They probably thought I wasn’t serious.

This man’s youngest daughter never smoked.

But our youngest, Jennifer (now 21), never smoked. She was honest about this, and her sisters also said Jennifer never smoked. So, after she turned 21, she came to me to talk about the promise. While I was hesitant, I wasn’t going to break a promise I made to her.

So he bought her a car, but her other daughters thought it was unfair.

So I bought her a car. This did not go over well with Hailey and Cynthia. They argued it was really unfair, and they are now really mad at me. Their mother (my now ex-wife) also said that I shouldn’t have bought Jennifer a car. AITA?

I think it wouldn’t been wrong not to buy her the car. He made a deal, and she called him on it.

It wasn’t unfair since everyone knew the terms of the deal.

