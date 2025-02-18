Man Chose His Friend To Be His Baby’s Godfather Instead Of Choosing His Brother, And When His Mom Found Out She Was Furious

When you have your own family, big decisions should be made by the husband and the wife.

When the grandparents get involved, things can get complicated.

This man decided to ask his friend to be his baby’s Godfather.

When his mom learned about this, she was furious, thinking he should’ve chosen his brother.

Did he make the wrong decision?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not choosing my brother as Godfather? My wife and I recently had our first daughter. She is the first grandchild on both sides of the family. I asked my close friend to be the Godfather, and my wife asked her sister to be the Godmother.

This man thinks that his friend would be a great Godfather to their baby.

I didn’t consult my parents or my siblings (a brother and a sister) about my decision. I didn’t think this was a committee matter. I am genuinely excited that this friend is the Godfather. He is a great role model that volunteers with special needs kids and overall, he is just a great person and friend.

But his mom was infuriated when she learned about this.

When I told my mom about my decision, she was furious. When I told her she was being manipulative, she said “screw you” to me. And told me she didn’t want anything to do with me. She accused me of not thinking the decision through, of not caring about family.

His brother didn’t care at all.

She even told me my brother was upset. When I pressed her, she backtracked and said she knows he would be. She then went behind my back and told my brother before I had a chance to. When I talked to him about it, he didn’t care at all. He even supported my decision to choose who I wanted.

Only his mother and sister were upset by this decision.

She also talked to my sister about it. So my sister got involved and told me what I was doing was “a slap in the face to the family.” So, am I the jerk for not choosing my brother to be Godfather?

It seems like he should get to choose instead of feeling obligated to pick a family member.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person shares their honest opinion.

This user thinks his family overreacted.

Here’s another valid point from this person.

People are calling out the mother and the sister.

Finally, this user is curious why the mother cares so much.

Godparents should be whoever will add value to the child’s life.

