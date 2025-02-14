Man Had An Obnoxious Student Who Threatened To Call His Boss If He Didn’t Catch Him Up On His Lecture, So He Said “Go Ahead, Call My Boss”

Some people are so entitled that they think they can always get their way.

This man, who is a health and medical lecturer, encountered a student who arrived late for his class.

He told the student he couldn’t catch him up on the lecture because there was not enough time, but the obnoxious student tried to threaten him into teaching during his lunch break.

Then the lecturer called his bluff.

It did not work out the way the student expected!

Read the full story below to find out all the details.

Do as I say, I know your boss Today, I was training staff in the safe use of medication. I have a student turned up an hour and a half late. I politely inform the student that, unfortunately, they have arrived too late to attend the session and I would not be able to catch them up on the vital information they had already missed.

He would’ve helped if it had been possible.

I do always try where I can but that much time is just too much for what I was teaching. It is not a subject you can skimp on.

The student wanted him to give up his lunch break.

The conversation went something like this. Student: I don’t see why you can’t just catch me up during the breaks? Me: Because they are also my breaks. Student: So, that’s not my fault. Me: Unfortunately, it is your fault. You are late and I’m not willing to give up my lunch break.

The student started threatening him about calling his boss.

Student: I know your boss. So, maybe you just let me take my seat and either catch me up during break or at the end of the session. Or do I need to ring your boss to tell you that?

So for the malicious compliance, I tell the student to go ahead and ring my boss. The student does. My student starts ranting at my boss.

The student wasn’t expecting this!

After about a minute, my boss asks the student to put me on. I take the phone, look the student dead in the eye as I say, “Hey mum, what’s up?” I honestly think I saw this guy crap himself.

His “boss” told the student to leave the class.

I explain to my mum what has been going on and she asks to be put back on with the student. 30 seconds later, he is packing his stuff and apologising deeply. I’m a health and social care lecturer. I train part time and during holidays to supplement my income for my mother’s training company. Turns out, she did know him and not only tore him a new one professionally, but personally as well.

Whoa! That was intense. That student certainly got put in his place!

“I know your boss” is always a dangerous card to play.

