Man Is Sleep Deprived Due To His Newborn Baby, And He Can’t Stand His Slacker Brother’s Snark Anymore, So He Told Him Off

AITA for telling my brother that I don’t care about his problems? My brother and I have had two different life experiences. He was the child that didn’t care about anything growing up and I was the one that cared about school, sports and just doing what was expected of me by our parents. To be fair to them they had the same expectations for his as well, but gave up when they saw that no matter what they did he would never care about the things that would benefit him in the long run.

They tried. They really did: put him in therapy, got him tutors and always tried to encourage him. But he just didn’t care about his future. So recently I have had a tough couple of months. My wife and I just had our first child in November and his the most beautiful and most important thing in my life, but getting him to sleep for more than 2 hours a night is hard. My wife and I take turns checking on him but it’s still mentally exhausting.

At every family gathering for the last couple of months my brother has been complaining on and on and on about how his life sucks and that I have had it easy. I have bit my tongue every time but the exhaustion and sleep deprivation made me kinda lose it at him.

I told him in some not so nice tone and way that he should shut up and that I didn’t care about his problems, he had every opportunity to do something with his life and he chose to mess it up instead.

He got up and left and my parents said that I went too far and should have just ignored him. Now for some reason that’s beyond me my extended family has been calling me a jerk for going of on my brother and I owe him an apology. AITA? I feel like he had it coming but maybe I went too far.

