Man Refused To Carve Out Time For His Girlfriend In His Busy Schedule, So She Starts To Question Why He Isn’t Prioritizing Their Relationship

Finding harmony in a relationship takes effort, especially when juggling many different priorities.

But when one woman’s partner fails to meet her halfway, a simple request for more time together quickly spirals into a battleground.

AITA for expecting my boyfriend to make changes to benefit our relationship? I (46F) have been dating my boyfriend (44M) for 10 months. He says he loves me and spends most nights at my place.

However, he works a very demanding job Monday through Saturday, so most nights, he just showers, eats dinner, and goes to bed. I take care of all the cooking and cleaning.

Our scheduled date night is Friday. However, since he has to work the next day, many weeks he is too tired to go out. If he does rally, he makes it clear he isn’t into it. On Saturday nights and all day Sunday, he has his daughter and almost always manages to take her somewhere fun, coming home late. Things came to a head this week when he canceled our New Year’s Eve plans due to being “sick.”

However, he was still able to run errands for hours for his friends. He also kept our plans to take my three kids and his daughter to indoor go-karts and laser tag but is now “sick” again today.

This situation prompted me to ask if we could have one Saturday per month for date night while his daughter still had the other three. I suggested this so we could actually go on a date he enjoys without him having to work the next day.

He not only refused but called me selfish for asking to take time from his daughter and stormed out in a fit of rage. He refuses to make any compromise other than offering some vacation days to be spent with me. I don’t think this is enough because it’s not a consistent change.

I feel he is selfish for not caring about my feelings or the need for normal date nights. His behavior also showed a lack of maturity. I don’t believe he loves me like he claims if he can’t compromise.

He thinks I’m selfish for asking for time away from his child even once a month, despite the fact that anytime we do anything, it’s also time away from my girls. I don’t want to end our relationship, but I’m feeling undervalued. Please let me know what you think. AITA?

