Man Refused To Help A Friend When She Was Going Through A Difficult Time, So When He Asked For A Favor, She Also Refused

True friends help each other out.

No reasons. No excuses. No matter what.

This woman asked for help from her male friend in the past, but he refused, saying he was busy.

Now, the same friend asked her for a favor, and she thinks the only fair thing to do is to refuse just like he did.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to help my friend after they didn’t support me when I needed it? Alex (30M) is a close buddy of mine (30F). He recently asked for my assistance moving to a new apartment. Normally, I would say yes without hesitation.

This woman asked for Alex’s help in the past.

But, here’s the thing. I begged Alex for help a few months back after going through a difficult period. I asked him to help me organize a few things around the house because I was starting a new job and finding it difficult to balance everything.

He refused then, so she said no to him, too.

I later learned that he binge-watched his favorite show that day. But he excused himself by saying he was too busy. Now, Alex is asking me for help, and I just don’t feel like I owe it to him after what happened. I told him no, and reminded him about the time I needed his support and didn’t get it.

Her friends are divided.

He got upset and said I was being petty and should just let it go. Some of our mutual friends are siding with Alex. They are saying I should have helped because that’s what friends do. While others think I’m justified in saying no.

Now, she’s confused about whether she or Alex is in the wrong.

I’m not sure if I’m being overly sensitive. Or if Alex is the one in the wrong here. AITA?

It sounds like they’re both kind of selfish.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Friendship is give and take.

