Man’s Sister-In-Law Was Jealous That His Wife Gave Birth To The First Grandbaby, So He Finally Called Her Out On It

When you hear of two sisters being pregnant for the first time around the same time, you imagine that they will see it as an incredible gift.

Except in this family, one of the sisters is more concerned with making comparisons. What a shame. Well, the victim’s husband defended her, but now he’s wondering if he was too harsh.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for telling my SIL to get over herself and stop trying to one up us My (29, M) wife (27, F) and her sister (30, F) got pregnant around the same time. The babies are the first of a new generation on their side of the family, so everyone was excited. My sister-in-law (SIL) was further along, but my wife ended up giving birth on week 32, plus she had some complications that had her hospitalized. My nephew was born 2 weeks later at full term.

For a petty reason, this bothered his sister-in-law.

Apparently, SIL was resenting “having her thunder stolen” and felt like she and her new baby weren’t getting enough attention. She keeps making these comments like she’s trying to one-up us. First she was saying how sorry she was that my wife missed the “golden hour” because they had to take our son to the NICU. This upset my wife since during her hospitalization she was often too sick to visit the NICU and she’s already feeling bad about missing skin-to-skin on those first few weeks.

This was a cruel comment, but she didn’t stop there.

After we started to bring our son to family gatherings, SIL started comparing the boys. Saying how much bigger and more alert her son looks like compared to ours and how he hit more milestones. Last weekend we had lunch at my in laws’. My wife and I were excited to tell everyone that our son laughed for the first time earlier that day (he’s 5.5 months old, 3.5 corrected).

MIL and FIL were having a good time watching the video when SIL made another comment about how HER son did that a month ago.

But this time he decided enough was enough.

I don’t know why that was the last straw, but I just about had it. I told SIL that she’s pathetic for trying to one-up a freaking baby. That her full-term son wasn’t special for being more developed than a preemie. That she should get the **** over not giving birth to the first grandbaby.

Things got tense after that.

Needless to say this ruined lunch and my wife’s family is mad. I admit I was harsh with my words and tone and this was the first time I confronted her family like this. Up until now we’d each handle our own relatives. But these comments upset my wife and annoyed me. AITA?

This is the time to be grateful for the family’s growth and having healthy children.

She needed the wake-up call.

