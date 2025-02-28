Mechanics Talked About Red Flags You Need To Be Aware Of If You Look For Cars On Carfax. – ‘I’m not buying a wrecked vehicle.’

If you’re in the market for a new/used car, you’re gonna want to drop what you’re doing and listen up!

Mechanics at an auto shop called Genuine Automotive took to TikTok to share what they think are red flags to be aware of when looking at vehicles on Carfax.

The person filming the video asked a mechanic, “What are red flags that you look for on a Carfax?”

The first man answered, “Collisions, because sometimes they get fixed. Or rebuilt titles is a big thing, because a lot of people, at times, they can hide damage with body panels and stuff.”

He added “Also, look at owner history. If a car has been through a bunch of owners, [there’s] probably something wrong with it.”

A second man at the shop said, “Wrecks are generally it. You can see the history of how a person has taken care of their vehicle, if they’re taking it to a reputable shop. So, those are things I look for. Lack of records is kind of a bad thing.”

The third mechanic said it’s important for people to try to find previous damage on cars. He added that one car having a lot of owners is never a good thing.

Finally, the fourth man in the auto shop said, “If it got in a wreck. I’m not buying a wrecked vehicle.”

Check out the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this TikTokker asked a question.

These fellas know what they’re talking about!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁