Mom Insists On Controlling Every Aspect Of Her Daughter’s Vacation, So Her Daughter Decides To Fly Home Early

When a 29-year-old woman decides to take a vacation to visit her brother, she probably didn’t expect it to end with a one-way ticket home.

But after days of her mom taking control of every little detail, she seriously couldn’t stand being around her mom anymore.

Did she overreact or make the right decision?

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for leaving a family holiday early? My (29F) mother (60F) went on a holiday to visit my brother who has moved overseas. Even before the trip, I was feeling very overwhelmed with her taking control of the entire trip. She would ask if I wanted to her to buy something for the trip, like shampoo or a book, I’d say no, she’d buy it anyway, that sort of thing. This is something she does a lot, and my siblings and my partner have noticed this as well.

She’s taking “hands-on parenting” a little too literally.

Once we were on the trip and spending every little bit of time together, I began feeling even more overwhelmed and anxious about multiple little things, these are some: First, her insisting I put my toothbrush away ‘in case the hotel staff clean the toilet with it’, and when I said no she packed away all of my toiletries. Then, after trying on clothes in the change room and deciding against it, she asked if I wanted her to put away the clothes. When I said no because I’m changing, she opened the curtain to the change room (while I’m half naked) and tried to grab the clothes to put away.

She got upset with me for raising my voice at her and snapping that I would put them away as I was changing.

Here’s another example.

We went to a show and I ordered popcorn, got the wrong type. I told her I was going to go change it at the bar. She offered to do it. I said no I can handle it. She comes with me and when we get to the bar, talks over the top of me and makes a big scene with the bar staff about the wrong type of popcorn. I spoke to her about this and said she needed to let me do things for myself, at which she responded ‘stop talking to me like I’m a child’.

It got even worse.

The final kicker was when we were trying to find a venue and I was following the map on my phone. I realised we were going the wrong way, and started saying ‘I don’t think this is the right-‘ and she interrupted to say ‘Let’s just keep going and see’. When I called her out for interrupting me, she said ‘well what you were saying wasn’t important’. We continued walking the wrong way for another 15 minutes, before we ran into some strangers she asked for directions who told her the exact thing I was trying to say. I didn’t speak with her for the rest of the night.

She finally stood up for herself.

I told her the next morning that I’m changing my flight to go home a week early. When she asked me why, I told her that she’s not letting me have my own autonomy, that I’m a 30 year old woman (soon) and I need to be trusted to handle my own.

I told her that I was feeling overwhelmed and anxious, and she told me I was being oversensitive. I told her that by saying this, she was dismissing my feelings and that isn’t fair.

Her mom made excuses.

She said she can’t help that she’s hardwired to think a certain way and if I want her to change her brain and the way she thinks. I said yes. So, AITA for leaving my holiday early?

This mom needs to realize her daughter is no longer a child.

Not sure anyone on Reddit had anything bad to say about OP on this vacation gone wrong.

This person says she needs to get away, stat.

This person says NTA, but the situation at least deserves some communication (at a later date).

This person says OP handled it the way it should be, and Mom probably needs some therapy.

Sometimes the only thing you need from a family vacation is a flight back home.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.