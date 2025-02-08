Mom Stole Grandpa’s Handicap Placard To Illegally Park, So Her Own Child Became A Volunteer Parking Officer And Fined Her $1500

People will justify just about anything when they think they deserve special treatment.

What would you do if someone in your life abused a privilege they had no right to, all while acting like they earned it? Would you stay out of it? Or would you go out of your way to make sure they faced the consequences?

In today’s story, one person finds themselves in this exact situation and holds their own mother accountable. Here’s how it played out.

Volunteer Parking Enforcement My grandfather passed away last year, and my mother immediately swooped in to “take care of him.” In his final 3 weeks, she went through all his belongings and took all the good stuff before her siblings could. She hired a lovely nurse to help him but my mother still maintains that she was his sole caretaker.

She had a bad idea.

One of the things she took was the handicap placard from his car. She then started using it everywhere she went despite being in perfect physical health. When I told her it was not right of her, she said, “I spent so much time caring for him; I earned it.” As I’ve said before, that’s a lie.

They came up with the perfect plan.

I then found out that our city has a Volunteer Parking Enforcement program.

I spent four hours on a Saturday to get certified. It was free. Then I started following her. When she said, she was going out for groceries when she went out for brunch with friends, and even when she went to church.

That’s some costly revenge!

And by the power vested in me by the great city-in-which-I’m-a-resident, I wrote her three parking tickets in a week totaling somewhere around $1500. (Each ticket is $500). I took pictures of her car each time so I would have evidence if needed. She even had to argue with a judge that she would never do it again and that she didn’t deserve community service. A poor choice on the judge’s part, but hey, that’s the system for you.

Yikes! That’s one way to teach your mother a lesson.

