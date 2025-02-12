Her Two Adult Children Still Live With Her, So She Asked Them To Pay Rent. But Her Daughter Refused And Told Her That She Should Continue To Support Them.

Most children move out of their parents’ home when they are adults.

AITA for charging my adult children rent? I (49F) have 2 adult children, Emma (25F) and Ian (23M) They both still live at home. Their father and I divorced 12 years ago, so it’s been the 3 of us for a while now.

I had received child support until they turned 18. Their father had paid it willingly, so it wasn’t arranged through the courts. This is why he stopped at 18 even though they were both technically still in school.

Fast forward to present day, they both work full time. They don’t have any debt from school, and they both still live at home. I have asked them repeatedly to contribute a set amount each month towards household expenses since I can’t continue supporting them forever.

Ian doesn’t have a problem with this, but Emma thinks it’s my responsibility as her mother. She wants me to support her financially until she’s ready to move out. I’m not asking them for much or trying to profit from them. I just want to be able to save for my retirement and be able to retire.

I’d be happy with $100 each a week to cover their share of groceries, utilities, and household supplies. I buy all the groceries, laundry detergent, toilet paper, etc. for the house. They are responsible for their cars as well as related expenses, like cell phones and personal toiletries.

Some of my daughter’s friends live at their home for free, but those friends also live in a home with both parents working. My daughter has actually said she will quit her job and go on social assistance just because she can’t afford to pay me rent. So, AITA for asking my adult children to pay rent to live at home?

