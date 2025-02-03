Neighbor Left His Dogs Trapped In His Apartment, And Their Constant Barking Agitated This Pregnant Woman Until She Had To Do Something About It

Pregnant women already have a hard time sleeping. Imagine being pregnant and also hearing dogs barking all night!

Inconsiderate neighbor got his comeuppance Back in 1993, I was living in a South American country. A/C wasn’t something people had or needed due to the great year-round weather, but obviously, this meant you just kept windows open for airflow. It kept the apartment cool and with clean air, but the downside was noise levels.

This woman couldn’t take the loud barks of the dogs.

I was 7 months pregnant in an unusually hot, breezeless Easter week. We start hearing dogs barking like crazy day and night. It went on for days, and I’d had it. So I went floor to floor to find where this was coming from.

Neighbors were also angrily pounding on the offending neighbor’s door.

When I got to the offending apartment, I found a group of angry neighbors. They were also knocking on the door of the apartment. It had one of those heavy-duty security doors with metal bars and slides into the top, bottom, and sides when you lock it.

She started throwing eggs on the neighbor’s door.

Long story short, days go by and the poor dogs continue to bark incessantly. No one ever answers the door. So, I was sick and tired of not sleeping. I started going up the elevator to his floor, and I was chucking eggs at his door right from the elevator without even needing to come out.

She also squirted super glue onto the security door’s lock.

After a few more days of this crap, I stepped it up a notch. I took a tube of Krazy Glue and squirted its contents into the security door’s lock. When the guy returned, he had to call the fire dept to help him get thru to his apartment. This was a steel door with bars that went into the solid concrete walls, ceiling, and floor around the door’s frame. They had to use pick axes to destroy everything around it to be able to pull out the door because there was no earthly way to get the lock to open.

She didn’t feel bad after learning what really happened.

You can only imagine the mess and what it must have cost him to fix the door and surrounding structures. At first, I was feeling like I’d gone too far, until I got the full scoop. It turned out he went off on Easter vacation for 10 days and had left 2 large dogs chained up in a tiny bathroom with a bunch of food and water. Then, I didn’t feel so bad.

Seriously, who in their right mind would lock up their dogs for 10 days?!

