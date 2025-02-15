New Mom Calls Her Baby A “Miracle,” But A Teenage Girl Sets Her Straight And Refuses To Apologize

Many parents consider their babies to be miracles.

The teenage girl in this story does not feel the same way.

Her stepmom invited some guests over, and one of them kept going on and on about how her baby was a miracle.

Eventually, the teen decided to give her honest opinion on the matter, but there’s a fine line between being honest and being rude.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling a woman her baby is not a miracle? 15F here. My baby half brother was born a few months ago. My stepmother has baby fever right now and is arranging mommy and baby events at the house when she keeps inviting other moms and babies around. I don’t care, they can do it as long as they don’t bother me. She usually wants me to help with prep and clean up which I don’t like doing as it’s not my problem and they’re not my guests.

She thought one of the guests was annoying.

Anyway. This last weekend there were this woman and a baby and she was going around showing the baby to everyone and asking them “is she not a miracle?” And honestly it was obnoxious. But I wasn’t rude and didn’t say anything until I was getting out to see my friends and she stopped me and asked “is she not a miracle” and offered me the chance to hold the baby.

She gave her an honest answer.

I asked “you want an honest answer that?” And she said yes. So I said “no. Tens of thousands of them are made every day, it’s the furthest thing from a miracle.” She was annoyed and said I was short-sighted and rude. I didn’t say anything and left.

Her parents want her to apologize.

Later that night my step mother and dad told me I was rude to their guest and I should have reassured her that her child is special because she is special to her. I honestly don’t care. But they want me to call her to apologize and I don’t see why I should. She was the one who stopped me and asked me a question, and I offered to bow out but she wanted an honest answer so I gave it. AITA?

That was pretty rude, but maybe the guest should’ve taken the hint and not pushed her for an answer.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is just as honest as the teen in this story.

The mom should’ve known better than to ask a teenager.

It would’ve been better to be nice.

This person would’ve done the same thing.

She may not realize that it’s not always easy to have a baby.

Sometimes honesty is not the best policy.

But good luck convincing a teenager of that.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.