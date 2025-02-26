New Mom Made Blueberry Muffins For Her Boyfriend’s Birthday, But Then He Acted More Like A Baby Than Their Actual Baby

Birthdays aren’t always a cause for celebration.

But in this case, the birthday boy refused to be a muffin man.

Let’s see what’s cooking with this story…

AITA for baking blueberry muffins for my boyfriend? I (33f) baked some blueberry muffins, with my 15 month old son, for my boyfriend (34m), to help celebrate his birthday at the weekend. I’ve been unwell and so I made muffins that I knew he’d had before and liked so that I didn’t have to buy any extra ingredients, as I already had everything to make the muffins.

Maybe blueberry muffins aren’t a traditional birthday treat, but it’s the thought that counts, right?

When my boyfriend came in from work he said, “Oh you’ve been baking!” and was happy to see the muffins. But when I told him that we’d baked them for his birthday he got angry and refused to accept that they were for him. He insisted that I’d baked them for our son, because the recipe came from a book that had meals suitable for all ages.

Sounds like this birthday brat has the muffin blues…

I told him again that we’d baked them for his birthday but he insisted that I had made “baby cakes.” He said that the muffins weren’t for his birthday and that he wished I hadn’t bothered as they aren’t a treat because they’re low in sugar. I’m really confused. I just wanted to bake something for him that we could all eat and enjoy on his birthday and I’ve seen him eat multiple of these muffins in one sitting so I thought he would at least appreciate the gesture.

Sounds kind of like this boyfriend is being a baby cake, himself.

AITA?

She baked muffins for her man but he wasn’t happy.

What do the comments have to say?

What would you do if your boyfriend acted more like a baby cake than a muffin man?

