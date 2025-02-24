Woman Wants To Stay Overnight With Her Boyfriend, But Her Mom Is Having None Of It. So Mom Issues An Ultimatum, And Is Furious When Her Daughter Calls Her Bluff.

Adult children and their parents will always have differences of opinion.

That’s because, when your kids have autonomy and their own minds, they naturally see the world a little differently to you.

In healthy families, good-natured debate and other people’s viewpoints are respected and tolerated, since none of us – regardless of how we’ve been brought up – are exactly the same.

But for the woman in this story, the situation is a little different.

Because of her mother’s religious beliefs, she is expected to follow the rules even into adulthood – even though she is a non believer herself.

So when a disagreement threatens their harmony, the mom issues an ultimatum.

But she couldn’t fathom what happened next.

Read on to find out how this family’s foundations were permanently shaken.

AITA for moving out? I am a 25 year old woman and come from a divorced household. I currently live with my mum but have gone back and forth between my parents houses since they divorced when I was 16. My mother comes from a conservative Muslim family and my dad converted when he married her, though he never really believed in the religion which caused a lot of problems between them. I personally do not believe in Islam but keep the religion on paper as I have no reason to renounce my religion and don’t want to disappoint my mother.

But aside from religion, the situation within this family is far from perfect.

I love my mother, she has done everything for me, she’s a strong woman and loves my siblings and I dearly. That being said, she can be explosive and has anger management issues, so does my dad, and through many years of watching them argue I have picked up on this behavior. Many times I have had explosive arguments with them and gone to live with the other parent, what I mean to say is I’m far from perfect.

Let’s see what happened to cause this woman to want to move out.

I started dating this guy and I really think he’s the one. He is my first serious boyfriend and while we haven’t been dating for long, I think about marriage. I date to marry and i don’t date for fun. One of my biggest fears is my husband not wanting to convert to Islam, but then I asked myself, why make him convert into a religion I myself don’t believe in? He is happy to convert but doesn’t want our future kids to be Muslim, and neither do I. So here comes the problem, I wanted to stay over at his place during the weekends as we both work during the week. I asked my mother for permission and she said no. I tried to have a discussion with her a few times and she told me it’s her house and her rules, which i respect. She told me if I don’t want to follow these rules I can make my choice and leave.

But her mother wasn’t prepared for what happened next.

I understand and don’t plan to challenge her conservative values any further. To me, staying over once a week is a small matter, and I fear how she will react to bigger things in the future, for example when we want to move in together, have non religious kids, and choose not to get married in a mosque. So I made the decision to move back into my dad’s house as he is supportive of my relationship.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how her mother reacted to her actions.

My mum is furious and feels betrayed, and says that I’m choosing my boyfriend over her when I haven’t been with him for long. I understand that she’s hurt, and it hurts me to put my foot down like this. But I truly feel it’s going to come to this eventually, and I am just delaying the problem if I continue living with her. Eventually I’m going to want the autonomy to make my own decisions regarding my relationship and move out, so why delay it? Furthermore, she asked me to make a choice and I did. Now she has blocked me and called my sister to tell her what happened, my sister is furious that she is put in the middle and also thinks I’m being ridiculous. She says she fears the day I will pick my boyfriend over her. How do I explain to them I’m not picking my boyfriend over my mum, I’m picking me? AITA?

Obviously there are cultural norms to be respected here, but ultimately if this woman is choosing a non-religious path (something her father also ascribes to) it is not for her mother to make her decisions for her.

And besides, the woman is still behaving conservatively and respecting her mother’s values.

It seems like the sensible step she’s taking may help their relationship in the long run.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that the woman’s mother is trying to control her beyond what is appropriate.

And others suggested that she continue to be the reasonable adult in the situation.

While this Redditor pointed out that, in following her mother’s orders, she’s behaving respectfully and maturely.

It is clearly time that this woman takes her own path in life, and she’s right to move in with her father while she finds her feet.

It would be much easier though, if her mother accepted that her daughter was an autonomous being.

Because right now, her mom is holding her back.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.