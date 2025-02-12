February 12, 2025 at 8:47 am

Nissan Owner Found Out Why Her Car Was Making Strange Sounds In Cold Weather

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

Car problems are bad enough as it is, but they’re REALLY bad when it’s cold outside.

A woman named Hazel took to TikTok to try to figure out why her car was having issues in the frigid weather.

Source: TikTok

Hazel can be seen trying to start her car in the video and viewers can hear clicks…and obviously something wasn’t right…

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on the video reads, “Ever since it got REAL cold lately my car has struggled to start…now this morning it straight up won’t????”

Doh!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@hazelerea

what gives???? why is it not turning over suddenly over night?? #carproblems #carwontstart #imjustagirl #help

♬ original sound – Adri

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And the woman who posted the video gave viewers an update.

Source: TikTok

Nobody wants their car to break down during winter, now do they?

Categories: STORIES
