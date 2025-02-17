Nosy Friend Keeps Pestering Her About Her Girlfriend’s Personal Information, And When She Finally Snaps And Yells At Her To Stop, The Friend Acts Like She’s The Victim

Some people really don’t know how to mind their own business.

AITA for yelling at my friend when she took her nosy-ness regarding my girlfriend’s personal business too far? I’m mad over this so please tell me if this makes no sense. I, (22F) have been with my incredible girlfriend, Layne (22F) for just over a year now. I introduced her to all my friends about four months in and since then she’s been hanging out with us (seven including me) regularly.

So, I have a friend, Freya (23F), who is kind of nosy. For a couple weeks, Layne has been out of town (before anyone asks, she didn’t want me to come. I offered but she said she just needed to do this alone) for family issues I won’t spill here, and Freya has been nagging me like crazy about it. Me and my friends all go to the same university, and we hangout pretty much everyday, so I can’t avoid her.

First, I thought it started with honest concern. I told her what I said before, that she’s out of town for some family stuff. Plain and simple. Subtly trying to get the idea across that it’s none of her business. She accepted that for all of one day. She then amped it up to pressing about exactly what the family thing is.

I just kept shutting her down, calmly asking her to drop it, saying that Layne doesn’t want her stuff being aired out like that (which she had explicitly told me). But she just wouldn’t take no for an answer. Just kept insisting that it was fine if she knew, and I would just ignore her. Last night was my last straw.

We were hanging out at a local bar when Layne called me. I told my friends I’d be back in a bit and went outside to take it. Layne was pretty upset, so I told her I’d get a cab and go home so I could fully focus on her. I quickly went back into the bar to tell my friends I had to go, mind you, I still had Layne on the line because I was only anticipating for it to take a minute.

I just said something like “Hey guys, but I gotta go, see you later,” and pointed at the ongoing call. Freya, who was dead sober, decided it was a great idea to try to grab my phone from my hand, yelling questions at Layne. I backed up and held the phone to my chest, completely surprised because seriously what the heck? I yelled at her to back off and told her my girlfriend’s personal stuff was none of her business.

She spluttered for a second, everyone else just staring at us bewildered before I just left. I talked to Layne on the way home and told her what happened, but said it was no big deal rn and refocused the conversation on what she needed to talk about. By the time I got home I had turned my phone on do not disturb and was facetiming Layne, so I didn’t see the messages from my friends until today.

Freya was mad that I yelled at her, and two of our other friends, Toby (23M), and Clay (22M) shared the same sentiment of me embarrassing Freya by getting so angry at her when she was “just worried about Layne.” The rest of my friends were asking me if I was okay and siding with me. I just wanna know, despite my friends and Layne telling me Freya was totally weird for it, did I overreact? I’m starting to feel a bit guilty, I never ever yell like that.

