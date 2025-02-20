Oil Change Customer Was Asked If She Wanted To Tip After Getting Her Car Serviced… And She’s Very Confused.

Oh, boy…here we go again…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the strange experience she had after she took her car to get an oil change.

She told viewers, “Just got an oil change and I wanted to get my emissions testing done, but the system was down. So, after my oil change, he goes over what I needed done and was like, ‘Hey, if you want to tip, here’s an option.’”

The woman added, “After I go to actual emissions testing, got my testing done, got my sticker. So, as I’m about to pay, the guy was like, ‘Oh, here’s an option if you want to tip.’”

She ended her video by saying, “When did we start tipping for oil changes and emission testing?”

Here’s the video.

@teebee_fit I work in the service industry so tipping is no issue for me but this is crazy. I tip when I get my hair, lashes, nails and wax but for a oil change and getting my sticker for my plates??? Nahhh #tippingculture #tipping #fyp #rantoftheday #rant ♬ original sound – teebee_fit

The TikTokker posted a follow-up video and told viewers, “So if I’m at a restaurant, like I said, I work in the service industry, of course, I’m gonna tip.”

She added, “When I get my lashes, hair, all that stuff, yes, I’m tipping. But getting an oil change or walking inside a store where I have to pick up my own item and check out, why am I tipping off that? Like, why? It makes no sense to me.”

Are we expected to tip for EVERYTHING now?

