An Only Child Inherits Their Dad’s Estate After His Demise, But Now The Dad’s Family Is Claiming They Aren’t His Biological Child And Should Give The Estate To Them Instead

Money and inheritance make family members fight against each other.

This person narrates how their dad who passed away left him some of his assets. The rest was left under probate, and even so, it was ruled in his favor.

The problem is the rest of the dad’s family and how they are reacting to this news.

AITA for refusing to “do the morally correct thing” Death brings out the absolute worst in people. My father passed away without a will. His bank assets had P.O.D. to me. Everything else goes through probate.

I am an only child. My parents were married before I was born. They separated when I was young and divorced when I was in my 30s.

After his death, two of his siblings and their family claimed I wasn’t his biological child and they were entitled to his estate. They asked me to do the “morally correct thing” and said I should gift it to them.

Probate was contested and ruled in my favor. But they are still upset claiming they will file civil lawsuits until the truth is revealed. AITA for refusing to give them anything? And not entertaining any conversations related to this?

The father didn’t allow them in his life for a reason.

