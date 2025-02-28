Outback Steakhouse Customer Wasn’t Happy About The Tip Request He Received After Picking Up A To-Go Order. – ‘Handing food to a person is not service.’

Are you tired of out of control tipping these days?

If so, you’re gonna want to hear what this fella had to say!

His name is Rick and he posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about why he got annoyed after getting some take-out food from an Outback Steakhouse restaurant.

Rick started his video with a clip from another TikTok user who was surprised that a tip was expected when he picked up a to-go order from an Outback Steakhouse location.

Rick said, “So, that person went into the restaurant to get the order. Why should he tip? He’s not sitting at a table. They didn’t bring out his steak stuff. I mean you don’t tip the person at McDonald’s for handing you the food. And that’s all they did at the counter was hand him his food.”

He continued, “And those of you that say but you know they have to bag it. Again, at McDonald’s, they bag your food. You don’t tip that person.”

Rick then said, “See, this tipping thing got all blown out of proportion during COVID. I mean, now people expect you to give them a tip because they take your order. And they don’t have anything to do with actually preparing your stuff. They just take your order and want you to tip them.”

He added, “Tipping in the United States is for service. Handing food to a person is not service. Again, if he was sitting at a table and the wait staff was bringing him the food, that’s different. But this is carry-out, come on.”

Well, I think it’s pretty clear where Rick stands on this issue…

Check out his video.

Enough already!

Good grief…

