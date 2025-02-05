Parents Refused To Stop Their Kids From Disrupting A Quiet Property, So The Homeowner Contemplated Getting The Police Involved

Balancing community and privacy can be tricky, especially when your yard feels like the hangout spot for neighborhood kids.

One homeowner thought her forested property would offer peace, but now finds herself considering drastic measures to reclaim her peace and quiet.

Read on for the full story!

WIBTA For calling the police on kids trespassing in my yard. So I (38F) and my husband (40M) bought a house a few years ago in a suburban neighborhood. With the purchase came a 12-acre lot of land that is mainly forests and trees. Since then, we have gotten to know the families that live in our neighborhood.

But the new house hasn’t been as peaceful as they anticipated.

Now, for a few years, our yard has been a cut-through to get to a neighborhood that is across a creek. But, recently, we have had about 5–10 kids playing in our yard and forest. This doesn’t entirely bother me, but they are very loud.

The incessant racket is starting to get in the way of her work.

They also play in the woods almost every day. I work at home, so I need quiet. However, with these kids, that is hard. Here’s where it gets annoying.

The thing is, the parents don’t seem to care.

I know all of these kids and their parents, and I have tried to talk to them, asking them to either quiet down or please stop playing in my forest. But the responses from the parents have been, “They’re just kids, let them have fun,” or, “We honestly don’t care. As long as they’re not in my house.”

Now she’s left wondering if she has to take matters into her own hands.

Again, I work from home, so I need the quiet for meetings. So… WIBTA if I call the police?

There’s something about parents making their kids your problem…

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This user suggests the homeowner first do her due diligence to nip the problem in the bud.

The homeowner should also try to gather some evidence.

Unwanted trespassing isn’t just annoying — it’s dangerous too.

Not her kids, not her problem!

Just how far is she willing to go to reclaim her peace?

