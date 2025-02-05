Roommate Got Stranded After Work With No Way Home, So Tensions Rose When She Demanded Her Roommate Pay For An Uber

Roommates often lean on each other in times of need, but unpaid debts can often stifle generosity.

When a stranded roommate demanded an Uber despite owing back rent, tensions rose faster than the cost of any fare.

AITA for refusing to call an Uber for my roommate after she got stranded at work? My (32F) roommate (28F) got stranded at work today. My husband (33M) was still at work for another 45 minutes. I asked my roommate if she could wait, and she said they wouldn’t let her wait inside, which doesn’t sound right for a popular fast-food chain.

So, she asked me to send her an Uber, which would have cost $23.

I told her she could wait for a ride because I knew there was no way I was getting that money back from her first paycheck. She already owes back rent for being here for a month and contributing nothing.

She called me heartless and told me not to worry because she sees what kind of friend I am. She said it was freezing outside and that she could die of hypothermia. We live in the South, and it was 43°F.

Later, she called me right before my husband was going to come get her and said, “Someone was nice and is giving me a lift home, so save your precious gas.” I shrugged it off, but now she’s not talking to me. So, AITA?

