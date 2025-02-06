Roommate Signs Up for Pricey Internet Without Asking The Other Roommates, And One Roommate Does Not Want To Pay For It

When a roommate makes a big financial decision without consulting anyone, is it fair to refuse to chip in?

One renter thought their cheap internet plan was perfectly fine, but their roommate took matters into their own hands.

Now, the household is split over who should pay for the upgraded connection.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for refusing to pay for expensive internet? This roommate is gullible & signed up for an offer in the mail for a different company. He didn’t run it by me or the other roommate first.

This internet is more expensive.

I’m not a homebody that likes sitting at home all day, so I was happy with the $20/month (grandfathered price) cheap internet that was in my name. I’m either working, hiking, going out to eat, or doing my hobbies.

AITAH for not wanting to pay more for something I barely used to begin with?

While the upgraded internet might mean faster streaming for the homebody roommate, the other feels it’s a financial burden they never agreed to. And Reddit is on his side.

This person says if he didn’t run it by them, then the roommate is definitely the AH.

This person has a heck of a piece of advice.

And this person suggests just using the hotspot as a way around it.

When it comes to splitting bills, is ignorance bliss—or just expensive?

