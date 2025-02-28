Rude Car Owner Would Park His Vehicle Straddling The Spot Dividers, So This Man Would Squeeze His Company Car Into The Adjacent Parking Spot

Some people think they can prove a point by acting like a jerk.

This man shares his experience with a car owner who would park next to the company car he is driving.

The car owner would park his Tiguan, taking up space in the spot dividers. Not only that, but he was terribly rude.

Two can play this game, but the Tiguan owner is the one who will have trouble getting into his car!

Petty Parking Problem There is no assigned parking in my apartment complex. I have been parking my work van in an end spot. This is towards the back of the lot. There is a Tiguan that I noticed was always warming up in the morning near my van, and the owner always stares at me on his way out to it.

One day, he said, “Good morning” but in a manner more comparable to an annoyance than a greeting, and ever since, he parks straddling the spot dividers. This is to keep myself, or anyone, from parking there. Every. Single. Time. He. Can.

If he took the spot, it was not a single issue, but to take two of them? And to only do so after he had spoken to me? Nah son, sit the hell down.

As a result, I will squeeze my employer’s NV2500 into the spot he is trying to block. (When the divider isn’t under the drive shaft). And I will move my personal vehicle into the adjacent spot when I can, too. He definitely needed to get in on his passenger side this week.

I don’t even want the spot. I just want him to not park like a jerk off. But screw you for being a jerk and mean mugging me every day, dude. Your car isn’t even a nice one. Plenty of MBs and BMWs in the lot and they all park like well adjusted adults.

Park around and find out!

