Rude Neighbor Threw A Loud And Messy Party That Left A Lot Of Trash, So This Homeowner Collected The Garbage And Dumped It All On Her Property

How would you deal with a neighbor who has no consideration for other people living in the same neighborhood?

This man complains about his neighbor who had a loud and messy graduation party.

The next day, he noticed how filthy and disgusting their trash was, so he decided to use the trash to get revenge.

Read the story below and check out what happened.

Can’t Clean Up Your Guests’ Garbage? Let Me Do it For You I live in a very nice landmarked neighborhood. Everyone is pretty respectful except one neighbor. It was a Saturday at the end of June. This person (she was a judge, mind you!) was making a graduation party for her daughter.

The neighbor’s party was so loud.

Starting at 11 am, the music was so loud my windows were shaking. I live only a few houses away from her. She walked past my house as I was sitting on the porch.

This man thought she would turn it down, but she didn’t.

She asked if the music was too loud. I said it was a bit loud, thinking she would turn it down. Nope. She shrugged at me, and with a smirk, walked back to her house.

The police finally shut the party down.

This went on until past midnight. Loud music and guests all over the street yelling. The police finally came by and shut her down.

When he woke up early the next morning, he saw all the garbage in the neighborhood.

I am an early riser. I was up that Sunday morning at 6 am to feed the neighborhood homeless cats. There was garbage all over my lawn and everyone else’s lawn, including around the corner. Plates, cups, plastic cutlery, and partially eaten food. It was disgusting. And it was starting to drizzle.

He collected all the trash and dumped it all at her property.

So I went inside, got myself a garbage bag, and proceeded to collect all the garbage. It practically filled a 13-gallon bag. And now it was raining. Once the neighborhood was clean, I walked to her front lawn. I dumped the entire bag onto her property. And now it was pouring rain.

Safe to say, she didn’t have a loud party again.

She complained to a neighbor that someone dumped garbage on her lawn in the rain. She wanted to know who did it. The neighbor told her she had no idea who did it. But her party was loud and her guests were disrespectful, o what did she really expect? She never found out who it was, and she never had a loud party again.

Whoa! That was intense. It seems like the revenge was effective!

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Such a valid point from this user.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a short and straightforward remark.

Finally, here’s a “well done” from this person.

The trash you scatter around will eventually come back to you.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.