School Bully Thought She Could Get Away With Slacking Off, So The Teacher Gave Her A 2000-Word Punishment She Couldn’t Escape

Some lessons are taught with books, while others are taught with consequences.

A student who never listened, snitched on others, and treated her classmates terribly was about to get a crash course in paying attention.

She just didn’t realize the price would be 2,000 words long.

And all the classmates she scorned were nowhere in sight to help here.

Small Victory Years ago, I was in a local international school before studying in a private school. This school was quite abusive and strangely segregated in the sense that foreign students were with other foreigners and locals with locals. While I was born in the local country, I am quite foreign. I was unfortunately put in the local class, and 90% of the class subjects were in the local language. And they claimed they were “international.” Anyways, the experience was OK, not the best. I had a classmate who was a typical busybody.

This classmate was effectively the class bully.

She always snitched on others and always acted tough and rude. She also never, ever listened and became verbally abusive to anyone that refused to help her. She had it out for everyone, honestly. We had a small project which required us to write an essay as well. The essay had to be 200 words (this is important).

In addition to being mean, she also wasn’t a good listener.

My classmate didn’t really register the essay part, only the project itself. Note: everyone hated her (again, important).

But before long, she began to notice her mistake.

It was nearing the end of the class as well as the project deadline. She started to notice everyone writing and began asking questions.

It was clear karma was catching up to her for her past deeds.

I could see her start to panic because, while we had to write the essay, the word count was important — duh. She ran from classmate to classmate, receiving no response. The teacher’s response was, “Well, you should have listened closely instead of slacking.” Then she came to me. “OP, please, you’re my only hope. What is the word count for the essay?”

This student decided to steer her in the wrong direction completely.

I stared at her menacingly and told her, “No, it’s not word count this time. It’s letter count — 200 letters. Don’t screw it up.” She didn’t even thank me and ran to her desk. We finished, and I could see everyone had a near-complete page for their essay, including mine. She, on the other hand, had a very short one.

The teacher quickly made an example of the bully.

Come the next day of class, my teacher walked to the front and loudly announced, “See, this is why you should always PAY ATTENTION!” She called up my classmate and said, “I specifically asked for a 200-word essay, not 200 letters. Do you understand?” She wasn’t saying this calmly — she was really angry.

So now, the bully’s punishment was even worse.

She continued, “I am going to make you rewrite this essay, but this time, you will write 2,000 words by the end of the day. You only have break time to do it, and I don’t care if it takes you all night! If you write even less than 2,000 words, I will make you write 3,000 words on a new page. Same rules apply, and you have to do it on these two sheets of paper.” My classmate began to cry and was given the two sheets of paper. Whenever she could, she would write, but only with the teacher yelling at her to pay attention. By the time school was over, she was still there, sitting and writing. She cried. In the end, I think she stayed until 9 PM but still didn’t finish the essay.

This long essay really changed her attitude.

She never bullied any of us again after that but was even more ostracized.

A bit ironic that someone used to running their mouth couldn’t come up with 2,000 words to put on paper.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Some people get exactly what they deserve!

This bully will become a professional essayist by the end of this punishment!

Grading the essay sounds just about as dull as writing it.

She spent the whole night writing, but for once, she had nothing to say.

This bully paid the price in ink.

