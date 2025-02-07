School Lunch Aide Kept Calling Student “Red” Despite The Student Asking Him To Stop, So The Student Came Up With A Funny Nickname For The Lunch Aide

Bullies think their victims will never stand up for themselves.

This young man was annoyed that a school lunch aide kept calling him “Red.” When the lunch aide refused to stop, he decided to give the lunch aide a nickname.

Read the story below to see what happened.

Following naming conventions When I was around 12 or 13, a lunch aide in my Junior High School started calling me “Red.” This was in New York, where there were quite a few redheads in my school, but I had come from Kansas where I had been the sole redhead in my entire school. This was in Kindergarten through grade 6, so I’d gotten a lot of abuse over my hair, and really wasn’t up for more of it.

This boy asked the lunch aide to stop calling him “Red.”

So, I asked him to stop calling me that. Now, you’d figure that an adult would be more mature than a kid, but not this guy. He made a point of calling my name more often. “Bye, Red.” “Welcome back, Red” He did this multiple times per lunch period.

He thought of a way to annoy him back.

This went on for a few weeks. Then, I realized I could do the same. He was an Italian guy who still had most of his hair. Though it was clear that wouldn’t be true for long. I knew calling him Baldy would be too far, but his hair color was brown.

So, he called him “Brown.”

So, when he said, “Welcome back, Red!” I replied, “Good afternoon, Brown.” I used his name every time he used mine. He either didn’t notice or pretended really well not to notice the first few times.

The lunch aide got mad at him.

Then, he called me up on it, and he was really angry. He told me that wasn’t his name. I noted Red wasn’t my name.

And even threatened to report him to the principal.

He said that was different, so I asked how. He said he’d report me to the principal. I replied, “Go ahead.” He told me to go away and he never spoke to me again. And I never spoke to him.

Sounds like this simple revenge of giving him a taste of his own medicine worked really well.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Short, simple, and true.

Good for you, says this person.

Here’s a valid opinion from this user.

Very well said!

Finally, people are loving the petty revenge.

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.