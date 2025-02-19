February 19, 2025 at 2:49 am

Sephora Employee Shared A Hack For Getting Free Points At Certain Times At The Store, And This Tiktoker Wants To Know If It’s Real

Free is good!

And a TikTokker named Shelby posted a video on the social media platform and shared how folks can get free points at Sephora.

Shelby told viewers, “I went to Sephora today. When I was checking out, the girl’s like, ‘Do you want to use 500 points for $10 off?’”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Should I be using my points or should be saving them?’”

Shelby added, “She told me that on Tuesdays and Thursdays, once you hit 2,500 points, you get an option. I think she said Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. online, you have an option. If you have 2,500 points to redeem a hundred dollar gift card. Has anyone successfully done this? I need to know.”

The caption reads, “Let me know PLLEEEEASSSEEE bc im gettin close!!!!!!”

Here’s the video.

@shelbyrgrant

Let me know PLLEEEEASSSEEE bc im gettin close!!!!!! #sephora #sephorapoints #sephorarewards #makeup #lifehack

♬ original sound – shelbyrgrant

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And one individual shared how they do it.

Good to know!

