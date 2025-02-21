She Broke An “Unwritten Rule” Of The Salon Industry, But The Response Was Way Too Much

Few things bother me more than the term “unwritten rule,” because if it’s unwritten, how do you expect people to follow it?

Also, it can be easy to forget those things, especially if there are a lot of details.

This hairdresser grabbed a client before asking which stylist was first in that day, and now she’s getting the cold shoulder at work.

AITH for forgetting an unwritten rule? I (20F) work in a salon and I caught something wrong with one of my coworkers (27F). When I went to ask if I did something wrong to upset her I was replied with “You’re too smart to be so stupid”…petty, but still wouldn’t tell me what was wrong.

So I asked my other coworkers if they knew why she was like that and she did tell them. They said that she was upset that I volunteered to take a walk-in the day before when front desk asked us all when she wanted it/should’ve went to her.

I forgot about our unwritten rule and volunteered instead of asking who came in first that day. But instead of wanting to talk to me about it…she wants to make comments and have an attitude against me, block me on facebook, the works. Some girls said she should’ve volunteered/reminded/asked me for the client or let front desk know about this “rule.” Some say that I should’ve been more considerate/mindful (which I agree with and will be in the future). I’m not sure what to do at this point since it’s been 3 days now and I’m asking for advice for those who may have experienced this about how to handle this!

But AITA for forgetting this rule for one client? And should I message an apology even though I reached out later through messages and left on read?

