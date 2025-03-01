She Changed Her Mind About Getting A Snack At Auntie Anne’s, But Her Husband Insisted She Get It Anyway And Got Offended When She Argued That She Didn’t Want It

Changing your mind about food isn’t a big deal unless someone makes it one.

What would you do if you decided to skip a snack but your partner insisted you order it anyway? Would you go along with it? Or would you stand your ground and refuse to pay for something you didn’t want?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact scenario while at the mall with her husband. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA I changed my mind about my order at Auntie Anne’s but my husband insisted I still get it and when I didn’t he argued and stormed off. My husband and I went to the mall to pick up his suit from the tailor. As we were walking, we passed by Auntie Anne’s and decided to grab a quick snack. As we approached, I mentioned that I wouldn’t mind having some hot dog pretzel bites while he decided on the cinnamon bites. When we reached the cashier to place our order, they informed us that they were out of hot dog pretzel bites and that the next batch would be ready in about 10 minutes. My husband placed his order and asked if I still wanted the hot dog bites.

He doesn’t listen to her answer.

I told him I’d decide after we visited the next store and that he could go ahead with his order. Despite that, he insisted on adding the hot dog bites anyway, arguing that it was just a 10-minute wait. He then told the cashier to include them in the order. I reiterated that I wanted to wait and asked the cashier to remove them.

Instead of doing so immediately, she looked to my husband for confirmation.

Then, things took a turn for the worse.

He continued to insist I get them, but I looked him in the eye and firmly said, “I do not want them anymore.” Then, I turned to the cashier and repeated, “I asked you to please remove them from the order.” At that point, she finally did. After we paid, my husband told me I had embarrassed him, called me childish, and berated me before storming off for 30 minutes, leaving me standing there. All because I didn’t want to pay for something I wasn’t sure I wanted anymore. AITA?

Wow! It seems like both sides took it a bit far.

Let’s see how Reddit readers feel about this situation.

According to this person, she sounds high maintenance.

This person thinks she should’ve just gone along with it.

Yes, it would’ve been the easiest way.

Here’s someone who thinks the husband was just being proactive.

Both of them were out of line.

