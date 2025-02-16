She Cooked For Her Roommate For Years, But When Her Roommate Complained She Never Made Meals For Her, She Decided To Stop Completely

Cooking for others is an act of kindness, but when it goes unappreciated, it can start to feel like an obligation.

What would you do if your roommate constantly benefited from your home-cooked meals but never contributed?

Then, they had the audacity to complain that you “never” included them.

Would you smooth things over?

Or would this make you rethink the entire situation?

In the following story, one roommate finds herself dealing with this exact scenario, which really got her thinking.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for refusing to cook meals for my roommate anymore because of a comment she said? I (35F) have been living with my roommate for the last 4 years. Together with my dad, we used to include her in all holiday dinners until she’d yell at us over truly stupid things. For example, not doing potatoes how she wanted even though we did 100% of the cooking, and she didn’t tell us she wanted things done differently, So, we stopped the holiday dinners, but every once in a while, we still did certain meals together every couple of months or so.

The roommate pointed out that it had been a while.

The last time we had a meal together with her was Halloween, and since then, she has been constantly making many requests for us to make certain meals for her. Now, she’s aware that we’ve included other people in our meals a couple of times because they’re mutual friends. However, a few days ago, she made a comment that we NEVER do meals with her anymore.

The hyperbole backfired big time.

I calmly asked her what she meant by that and listed all the meals we’ve included her in on, then pointed out to her that I actually CAN say that she has never made a single meal for us in years, so I don’t understand why she’d say that. She then tried to backtrack, saying, “Well, I guess not, never.” It was her comment that we never do meals with her that made me want to stop them altogether because it just tells me that she never appreciated them, to begin with. AITA?

Wow! That’s enough to get someone’s attention real quick.

Let’s see what Reddit readers have to say about the roommate’s behavior.

Great thoughts.

This person is not wrong.

Here’s something to consider.

As this person points out, the truth is always the best.

She needs to let her roommate know what behavior she will and will not tolerate.

A little communication goes a long way.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.