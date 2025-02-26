She Has To Get Up Early In The Morning To Take Her Son To Training, But Her Husband Wants Her To Get Up Even Earlier So She Has Time To Make Lunches

Getting the kids ready for school is not a one-parent job.

This woman had to drive one child to early training before school, but her husband also expects her to make the lunches for the other children.

She thinks this is asking too much.

Read the rest of the story below.

AITA – I didn’t make the school lunches, am I overreacting to this problem? I have three children. One child plays a sport at a performance level. So he does a fair bit of training.

This woman drives her son to his training at 5 am.

I wake up at 5 am three times a week to take him to training. My husband rang me one of these mornings. He asked if I have made lunches for the other children. I say no, I didn’t have time that early in the morning.

She got annoyed at her husband for expecting her to do lunches.

I was annoyed. I thought, “You are not doing anything. Why can’t you make the lunches?” I didn’t say anything to keep the peace.

She confronted her husband.

Today, my alarm goes off at 5 am. He says, “Hurry up and get up so you can make the lunches.” Annoyed, I said, “I shouldn’t have to make the lunches. I’m waking up at this time and taking our son to training.”

He started yelling.

He starts yelling and saying, “What’s your problem with me? Why are you always picking a fight with me?” He follows me to the bathroom yelling. Am I overreacting to this situation or would you feel the same?

Why doesn’t she just ask him to make the lunches instead of snapping at him?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Division of labor between spouses should be communicated clearly and calmly.

