She Has To Stay Healthy For An Upcoming Surgery, But Her Brother Thinks She’s Being Dramatic For Not Babysitting Her Sick Niece

Sometimes family members can be very hypocritical and selfish.

Sometimes when they accuse other people of behaving that way, they really need to take a look in the mirror.

In today’s story, a woman complains that her brother expects her to babysit her niece even when the baby is sick.

Let’s read all the details to see who is the selfish one in this story.

AITA for refusing to babysit my baby niece? I’ll give a little context. My brother has an eight-month-old baby, and his girlfriend is pregnant with their second. He comes over every weekend so my mom and I can care for the baby on Sunday and Monday nights.

Here’s how the babysitting usually goes.

They leave for work at 3:00 a.m. and leave the baby with me until my mom gets home at 8:00 a.m. Then my mom takes over until they get back from work at 2:00 p.m. My mom works 12-hour night shifts. I do this once or twice a week, depending on my mom’s schedule.

She didn’t volunteer to babysit.

Mind you, I did not sign up for this. They pretty much said, “She’s not doing anything anyway, so she can take care of the baby while my mom gets home.” I’m currently not working, hence why I’m home and living off savings. I also have had health issues since November.

It’ll be a big problem if she gets sick.

I will be having surgery soon. This is another issue. I clearly told my mom that I did not want people coming in and out of our house because if I get sick, my surgery will be canceled. She does not care, and my brother and his girlfriend were sick last week, coughing and sneezing all over the house. Now, this weekend, the baby has started to get sick.

She doesn’t think they’ll care about her concern.

I just texted them that one of them will have to call off work to take care of the baby because what if she gets worse? I know for a fact that they are still going to leave her and my brother is going to get mad and start with the name calling. ” You’re a selfish person, she’s your niece. That’s the reason things happen to you because you’re mean and hypochondriac. You’re weak minded.”

The help is awfully one-sided.

When I wanted to go to the ER for my pelvic pain nobody wanted to take me. I had to call my bf. He had to get out of work and come get me. I feel like I’m always helping out my family one way or another, but when I need a favor, it’s crickets.

Her family sounds horrible. They should really prioritize health over babysitting.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Childcare is not her problem.

Her brother should pay her.

Her health is the top priority.

They don’t appreciate how much she’s been helping them.

This is a good suggestion!

She needs to move out as soon as possible.

It’s definitely not good for her physical or mental health to stay.

